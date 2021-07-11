MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated a "strong safety profile" during a vaccination campaign in San Marino and a "high tolerability profile" in people aged 60 and older, in particular, The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Sunday, citing the results of a study published by The Lancet.

"Nearly all reported AEFIs [adverse events following immunization] were mild or moderate and/or lasted less than 2 days," the RDIF said in a statement, adding that "the rate of local symptoms for ‰¥60 age group is substantially lower than for other approved COVID-19 vaccines, at the same time systemic symptoms are on the same level"

The study was conducted from March 4 to April 8 this year among people in San Marino, who received one or two doses of Sputnik V.

The findings were released via EClinicalMedicine, an open access clinical journal published by The Lancet.

"Our results, albeit preliminary, suggest that Sputnik V has a high tolerability profile in the population aged ‰¥60 years in terms of short-term AEFIs," the article abstract itself reads.