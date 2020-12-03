UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine To Be Available For Other Countries Starting From 2021 - RDIF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:20 AM

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Available for Other Countries Starting From 2021 - RDIF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available for other countries starting from the beginning of 2021, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said while presenting the vaccine on the sidelines of the Special Session of the UN General  Assembly.

"In the spirit of partnership, Sputnik V will be available for other countries for mass vaccinations starting from early next year," Dmitriev said on late Wednesday.

He added that Russia was also creating production partnerships with other countries and wanted to share the technology with all the interested nations.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire worldRussia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

Related Topics

Assembly World Technology United Nations Russia August All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

6 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

6 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

6 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

5 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

5 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.