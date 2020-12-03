UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available for other countries starting from the beginning of 2021, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said while presenting the vaccine on the sidelines of the Special Session of the UN General Assembly.

"In the spirit of partnership, Sputnik V will be available for other countries for mass vaccinations starting from early next year," Dmitriev said on late Wednesday.

He added that Russia was also creating production partnerships with other countries and wanted to share the technology with all the interested nations.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world ” Russia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.