MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Brazil in July, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

Earlier, the collegiate council of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa has approved the import and emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, approving a number of restrictions on its import and use.

"Sputnik V will arrive in Brazil in July," Dmitriev said as quoted in the vaccine's Twitter.

"Brazil has become the 67th country where Sputnik V is authorized for use. Total population of these countries exceeds 3.4 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators," according to a statement on the Sputnik V website.