UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine To Be Delivered To Brazil In July - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:00 AM

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Delivered to Brazil in July - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Brazil in July, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

Earlier, the collegiate council of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa has approved the import and emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, approving a number of restrictions on its import and use.

"Sputnik V will arrive in Brazil in July," Dmitriev said as quoted in the vaccine's Twitter.

"Brazil has become the 67th country where Sputnik V is authorized for use. Total population of these countries exceeds 3.4 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators," according to a statement on the Sputnik V website.

Related Topics

Import Russia Twitter Brazil July Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

6 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

6 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

6 hours ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

6 hours ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

6 hours ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.