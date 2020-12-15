- Home
- World
- News
- Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Tested on Pregnant Women After Children Trials - Gamaleya
Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine To Be Tested On Pregnant Women After Children Trials - Gamaleya
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:25 PM
Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be tested on pregnant women after trials involving children are completed, while children may take part in the trials after all tests involving adult volunteers are finished, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research center behind the vaccine, told Sputnik on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be tested on pregnant women after trials involving children are completed, while children may take part in the trials after all tests involving adult volunteers are finished, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research center behind the vaccine, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Trials for pregnant women will be launched after [trials for] children, and trials for children may be conducted after all trials for adults are completed," Gintsburg said.