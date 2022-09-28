(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has started the development of COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology, the center's deputy director, Denis Logunov, said on Wednesday.

"An mRNA vaccine can be administered on a daily or monthly basis. There is no limitation typical for vector vaccines, which you can inject no more than once in half a year... The mRNA vaccines do not have such restrictions and the Gamaleya research center has decided to establish an interlaboratory group to develop such vaccines," Logunov told the OpenBio-2022 biotechnological forum via videolink.

The vaccine composition does not differ from the one used in Pfizer and Moderna jabs, but the research center is set to introduce its own "generic constructs," which are expected to be more productive than those in the already existing ones, the deputy director said.

He added that the main feature of this experiment is the drug's ability to start fighting the virus in the first 30 minutes after the intake.

The mRNA vaccines are designed to "teach" the cells of human body to produce a protein that will trigger an immune response to further create antibodies, which will protect the host from getting sick from the same germ in the future.