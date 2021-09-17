(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Russian Sretensky Monastery Choir has given a concert at the legendary Temple of Bacchus in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbeck.

"The Temple of Bacchus is a key cultural site for the whole middle East and has a great global cultural importance. The events here are banned with the exception of the annual festival of Baalbeck. That is why we are grateful to Lebanon for their consent to host this concert at this site. This is the first concert with the audience here within the past two years.

The cultural life has stalled since the start of the pandemic," the head of the Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation's (Rossotrudnichestvo) mission to Lebanon told Sputnik.

The idea to hold the concert was supported by the Lebanese Ministry of Culture and the authorities of Baalbeck.

The choir sang a number of famous Russian songs, including "Polyushko-polye," "When we were at war" and "Katyusha."