WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The dancers from Russia's St. Petersburg Ballet Theater believe they will dazzle US audiences during their debut in the United States on Saturday, the company's founding director Konstantin Tachkin told Sputnik.

The St. Petersburg Ballet Theater will perform Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake in New York City on February 15-16 and in Washington on February 21-23.

"We are going to impress the Americans," Tachkin said.

Tachkin noted the company has never performed in these two cities but expressed confidence in the upcoming performances.

"I do believe the sophisticated public in New York and Washington will enjoy our show and will await our returning visit with anticipation," he said.

Tachkin pointed out that one of the goals of the tour is to introduce the troupe's celebrated prima ballerina Irina Kolesnikova to audiences in the United States.

"Especially because we know that a few Americans were flying annually to Paris to attend Irina's season on the legendary stage of the Theatre des Champs-Elysees. Now the distance is much shorter," he said.

The St. Petersburg Ballet Theater also has plans to visit the United States in 2021 with an extended tour.

"Next time, we want to bring La Bayadere," Tachkin said.

The St. Petersburg Ballet Theater was founded in 1994 and has performed around the world, including in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Israel and Turkey.

The troupe's repertoire includes Giselle, Don Quixote, La Bayadere, Les Sylphides, Paquita, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty.