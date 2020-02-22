UrduPoint.com
Russia's St. Petersburg Ballet Theater Plans Big US Tour In 2021 - Director

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russia's St. Petersburg Ballet Theater Plans Big US Tour in 2021 - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Russia's St. Petersburg Ballet Theater is planning an extensive tour across the United States in 2021 following their successful US debut this year, the company's founding director Konstantin Tachkin told Sputnik on Friday.

Dancers from the troupe are performing Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake this month in New York and Washington.

"Next time we plan to come back to these cities and add Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia," Tacknin said. "We will bring La Bayadere, as well as Swan Lake to those cities where we did not take the floor now."

The St. Petersburg Ballet Theater was founded in 1994 and has performed in countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Israel and Turkey.

The troupe's repertoire includes Giselle, Don Quixote, La Bayadere, Les Sylphides, Paquita, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty.

