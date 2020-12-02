The Russian city of St. Petersburg will suspend the work of its catering industry, with some exceptions, from December 30 to January 3 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the city governor's office announced Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Russian city of St. Petersburg will suspend the work of its catering industry, with some exceptions, from December 30 to January 3 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the city governor's office announced Wednesday.

"We are imposing additional demands on the work of the catering industry businesses for the duration of the New Year holidays.

From December 25 to December 29 and from January 4 to January 10, catering businesses will be unable to serve customers in the evening and night time, specifically from 19:00 to 6:00 [16:00 to 03:00 GMT]. From December 30 to January 3, the work of catering industry businesses is suspended completely," the office said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the limitation will not cover workplace catering, delivery and take-out services as well as catering at airports, railway and gas stations.