Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:39 PM
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host two summits of the BRICS group of emerging economies and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization next year, a presidential decree out Thursday revealed
The document signed by President Vladimir Putin "designates St.
Petersburg as the host city of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS leaders' meeting."
Russia is holding the rotating presidency of both organizations. The summits were relocated from Chelyabinsk near the Ural Mountains. It is expected to host other meetings held by the two organizations this year.