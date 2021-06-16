(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia's St. Petersburg will host the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) international cultural and educational forum for children on June 20-29, one of organizers told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Over 60 children from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan are expected to take part in this year's edition of the forum. They will be hosted by cultural, educational and sport institutions of St. Petersburg, while the main events will take place at the children's recreation center Burevestnik near the city," Alexey Samohvalov, the center's director, said.

According to the organizers, the agenda of this year's forum follows the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning declared in the CIS countries in 2021.

The delegates will take part in the UNESCO model, where they will present national cultural heritage sites that require attention of the organization and prepare a project for the UNESCO children's organization within the CIS.

The event is organized by the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly with the support of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation and the administration of the city of St. Petersburg.

Since the first edition of the event in 2013, over 600 students from nine CIS member states have taken part in the forum.