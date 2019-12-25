(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS from July 21-23, 2020, Roscongress Foundation said on Wednesday.

"From July 21-23, St. Petersburg will host the BRICS summit and a meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State, within the Russian Federation's presidency in the SCO from 2019-2020 and in the BRICS in 2020," Roscongress said in a statement.