SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russia's stance on Kosovo is not subject to the current political situation, and Moscow hopes that a solution that benefits the interests of all sides will be found, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"You know that our position is of a principled nature, it is not subject to the current political environment. We support your position on the Kosovo settlement and hope that the situation will ultimately develop in such a way that will meet the interests of all people who live," Putin told Serbian President Alexandar Vucic during a meeting in Sochi.