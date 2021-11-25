UrduPoint.com

Russia's Stance On Kosovo Unaffected By Current Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia's Stance on Kosovo Unaffected by Current Political Situation

Russia's stance on Kosovo is not subject to the current political situation, and Moscow hopes that a solution that benefits the interests of all sides will be found, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russia's stance on Kosovo is not subject to the current political situation, and Moscow hopes that a solution that benefits the interests of all sides will be found, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"You know that our position is of a principled nature, it is not subject to the current political environment. We support your position on the Kosovo settlement and hope that the situation will ultimately develop in such a way that will meet the interests of all people who live," Putin told Serbian President Alexandar Vucic during a meeting in Sochi.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi All

Recent Stories

realme Brings Yet Another Quality King – the rea ..

Realme Brings Yet Another Quality King – the realme C25Y for PKR 26,999/-

4 minutes ago
 World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

7 minutes ago
 Ex-general wins parliament nod to lead Romania

Ex-general wins parliament nod to lead Romania

2 minutes ago
 France to open Covid booster jabs to all adults

France to open Covid booster jabs to all adults

2 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Siberian Coal Mine Accident Big Traged ..

Putin Calls Siberian Coal Mine Accident Big Tragedy

2 minutes ago
 SCO's inclusive approach vital to address challeng ..

SCO's inclusive approach vital to address challenges of poverty, food security: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.