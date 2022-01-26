UrduPoint.com

Russia's Stance On Unacceptability Of MH17 Charges Against It Unchanged - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The position of Russia on unacceptability of charges against the country in the MH17 plane crash case is unchanged, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Court of Human Rights started considering complaints of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014.

"This topic is not high on our agenda right now. We are certainly monitoring the information, our position is well known. There is nothing new and cannot be," Peskob told reporters.

