Russia's Stance On US Unchanged After Bolton's Departure - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Stance on US Unchanged After Bolton's Departure - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Moscow's stance on Washington is unchanged after the departure of National Security Advisor John Bolton and it has no expectations since such reshuffles do not usually lead to normalization of ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Moscow's stance on Washington is unchanged after the departure of National Security Advisor John Bolton and it has no expectations since such reshuffles do not usually lead to normalization of ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said Bolton's services were no longer needed at the White House and asked him to resign.

"We cannot give any assessment to this event, as it is strictly the US internal affair.

We repeatedly saw in the past that various reshuffles in the administration did not lead to the improvement or normalization of the ties despite statements made by top officials of the administration," Ryabkov said, when asked if any improvements could be expected after Bolton's departure.

"So we do not have and cannot have any expectations on reshuffles, someone being relieved of their duties or appointed. Our position is the same, we judge by the actions," Ryabkov said.

