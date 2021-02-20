(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport delivered abroad around $13 billion worth of weapons in 2020, retaining the previous year's level despite sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, the general director of the agency, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik ahead of the IDEX-2021 arms exhibition, which Abu-Dhabi will host from February 21-25.

"Despite objective global difficulties, which affected all the areas of the global economy, including the arms market, Roroboronexport's export of military goods remained at the previous year's level [around $13 billion] in 2020," Mikheev said.