Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is negotiating S-400 air defense systems supplies with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Friday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is negotiating S-400 air defense systems supplies with seven countries in the middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Friday.

"Rosoboronexport is discussing technical and financial details of S-400 Triumf long-range air defense systems supplies with Russia's seven strategic partners in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa," Mikheev said at the Army-2021 military forum.

The S-400 has entered service in China and Turkey. Late this year, deliveries to India will begin.