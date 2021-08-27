- Home
- World
- News
- Russia's State Arms Exporter Negotiating S-400 Supplies With 7 Asian, African Countries
Russia's State Arms Exporter Negotiating S-400 Supplies With 7 Asian, African Countries
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:16 PM
Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is negotiating S-400 air defense systems supplies with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Friday
KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is negotiating S-400 air defense systems supplies with seven countries in the middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Friday.
"Rosoboronexport is discussing technical and financial details of S-400 Triumf long-range air defense systems supplies with Russia's seven strategic partners in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa," Mikheev said at the Army-2021 military forum.
The S-400 has entered service in China and Turkey. Late this year, deliveries to India will begin.