Russia's State Arms Exporter Negotiating S-400 Supplies With 7 Asian, African Countries

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:16 PM

Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is negotiating S-400 air defense systems supplies with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Friday

"Rosoboronexport is discussing technical and financial details of S-400 Triumf long-range air defense systems supplies with Russia's seven strategic partners in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa," Mikheev said at the Army-2021 military forum.

The S-400 has entered service in China and Turkey. Late this year, deliveries to India will begin.

