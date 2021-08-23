Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is ready to deliver weapons to Afghanistan's neighbors in the event of a threat from the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Monday

MOSCOW REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is ready to deliver weapons to Afghanistan's neighbors in the event of a threat from the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.

"Of course, we are following developments. If such a need arises among our neighboring countries or our partners, taking into account the Taliban threat in Afghanistan, ... we are ready to respond [by supplying weapons]," Mikheev told reporters at the ARMY-2021 military forum.