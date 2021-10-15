Russian state arms exporter provides Venezuela with after-sales services to maintain the tactical efficiency of Russian-made military equipment shipped to the country, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russian state arms exporter provides Venezuela with after-sales services to maintain the tactical efficiency of Russian-made military equipment shipped to the country, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Friday.

"We offer the post-sales service and tactical efficiency maintenance program.

Military and technical cooperation entails a post-sales service program for the shipped equipment and weaponry, including air defense systems, aviation, helicopters, and so on," Mikheev told reporters.

Mikheev is participating in a high-level Russian-Venezuelan commission meeting, which is taking place on Friday. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and Venezuelan Vice President for Economy Tareck El Aissami co-chair the meeting.