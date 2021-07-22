ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The share of Dollar contracts for supplies of Russian weapons is rapidly nearing zero, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Most of Rosoboronexport's contracts are currently concluded in rubles or national currencies of our partner countries.

The share of dollar in our contracts is steadily approaching zero. In addition, we are actively using offset mechanisms and counter-trade instruments," Mikheev said at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place from July 20-25 in the Moscow region. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.