MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has signed 13 contracts for supplies of weapons and military equipment worth over 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) at the ongoing MAKS-2021 international air show, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Thursday.

"Rosoboronexport has made full use of the MAKS-2021 potential by signing 13 export contracts on the sidelines of the event ... worth more than 1 billion euros," Mikheev told reporters.

Foreign customers are mostly interested in Russia's Su and MiG fighters, Il-76 and Il-78 aircraft, Mil and Kamov helicopters, and Pantsir air defense systems, the Rosoboronexport chief specified.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place from July 20-25 in the Moscow region. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.