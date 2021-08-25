Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport signed around 20 contracts worth a total of over 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) at the ongoing Army-2021 military forum, which will run through August 28, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport signed around 20 contracts worth a total of over 2 billion Euros ($2.35 billion) at the ongoing Army-2021 military forum, which will run through August 28, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said.

"At the Army-2021 forum, Rosoboronexport signed around 20 contractual documents totaling over 2 billion euros," Mikheev told reporters.

Rosoboronexport's delegation held negotiations with 35 countries, 17 of which were represented by defense ministers, general staff chiefs and advisers to heads of state, the official added.

At the beginning of the forum, Rosoboronexport's order portfolio was assessed at $52 billion.