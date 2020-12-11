UrduPoint.com
Russia's State Council, Council For Strategic Development To Convene On Dec 23 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

A joint meeting of the Russian State Council and the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects will be held on December 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A joint meeting of the Russian State Council and the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects will be held on December 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

The leader of Russia's Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, has said earlier that the State Council could convene on December 23 or December 24.

"Yes, this event is planned for December 23," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to sign his decree on the new composition of the State Council by this date, the Kremlin spokesman said "everything will depend on the progress regarding this bill."

"The president sign it quite quickly once it is submitted for signing," Peskov assured.

