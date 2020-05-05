Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initiated a conference call with a State Council working group for countering the spread of the coronavirus in Russia, the mayor's press office said on Tuesday, adding that making wearing face masks in public places mandatory was discussed during the call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initiated a conference call with a State Council working group for countering the spread of the coronavirus in Russia, the mayor's press office said on Tuesday, adding that making wearing face masks in public places mandatory was discussed during the call.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the formation of the working group in mid-March. Sobyanin, the head of the group, and regional governors participated in the Tuesday conference call.

"The working group talked about the current situation with coronavirus detection, as well as future forecasts, in regions across Russia.

Besides, the group discussed ways to conduct more tests, making social payments to the unemployed and other categories of citizens amid the pandemic, imposing face mask regime in public places and expanding the sale of protective masks, and implementing measures to comply with the self-isolation regime during the May holidays," the press office said.

Moreover, the working group discussed providing medical equipment to health care facilities where COVID-19 carriers are treated.

Russia has so far confirmed 155,370 COVID-19 cases and 1,451 coronavirus-related deaths. Moscow, with over 80,000 cases, is an epicenter of the outbreak.