MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The execution of Russia's state defense order in 2020 is progressing more successfully than in the same period last year, even despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In general, the situation with the state defense order execution can be called stable even in the existing situation. The contracting level and the cash execution are slightly higher this year than in 2019," Borisov said.

According to Borisov, heads of Russian defense industry integrated structures are implementing all the necessary measures for protecting staffers and at the same time ensuring production steadiness.