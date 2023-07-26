MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday adopted a law on blocking funds and property of foreigners against whom restrictions have been imposed in the country.

The law allows to freeze or restrict funds of legal entities under the control of foreign organizations and citizens against whom Russia imposed restrictive measures.

The State Duma also adopted a law on limiting foreign involvement in news aggregators in Russia.