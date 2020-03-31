UrduPoint.com
Russia's State Duma Adopts Law On Expanded Gov't Powers, Right To Declare Emergency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:56 PM

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a law on expanding powers of the government and its right to introduce a state of emergency in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a law on expanding powers of the government and its right to introduce a state of emergency in the country.

The initiative was introduced to the State Duma last week.

Its explanatory note states that the law was designed to "regulate relations arising in connection with the need for emergency response to the challenges associated with the spread of the coronavirus infection."

According to the law, the government will get the right to introduce the state of high-alert or emergency in Russia and set mandatory rules of conduct.

