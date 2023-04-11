MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted a law at the plenary session on Tuesday that provides for the creation of a unified conscription register, as well as introduces electronic conscription notices.

"The unified conscription register is formed by military commissariats in accordance with the procedure established by the Russian Government, in an automated mode based on information from the state information resource," the text said.

The law also stipulates that the conscription notices can be duplicated electronically.

"Citizens subject to conscription for military service are required to receive conscription notices. The notices are sent to the specified citizens in writing and are duplicated in electronic form. The conscription notices should indicate the legal consequences of citizens' failure to comply with the requirements set out in them," the document said.