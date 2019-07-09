Russia's State Duma adopted, at a plenary meeting on Tuesday, a statement in which it recommended the Russian government to consider the expediency of applying special economic measures against Georgia and submit relevant proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian lawmakers in their statement categorically condemned the "incessant anti-Russian provocations" in Georgia and noted that attacks by that country's radical forces led to further degradation of Russian-Georgian relations.