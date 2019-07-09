UrduPoint.com
Russia's State Duma Adopts Statement On Economic Measures Against Georgia

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

Russia's State Duma adopted, at a plenary meeting on Tuesday, a statement in which it recommended the Russian government to consider the expediency of applying special economic measures against Georgia and submit relevant proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia's State Duma adopted, at a plenary meeting on Tuesday, a statement in which it recommended the Russian government to consider the expediency of applying special economic measures against Georgia and submit relevant proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian lawmakers in their statement categorically condemned the "incessant anti-Russian provocations" in Georgia and noted that attacks by that country's radical forces led to further degradation of Russian-Georgian relations.

