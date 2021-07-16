UrduPoint.com
Russia's State Duma Council Decides Not To Comply With ECHR Requirement On Same-Sex Unions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

The council of the Russian parliament's lower chamber (State Duma) has decided not to comply with the requirement of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to recognize same-sex marriages, State Duma Speaker r Viacheslav Volodin said on Friday

The ECHR has called the refusal of Russian same-sex couples to marry unfair and recommended introducing a legal procedure allowing such unions to be registered.

"All members of the Council of the State Duma, and they represent different political factions, are unanimous in their assessment of the ECHR decision. This is the imposition of 'values' that are alien to us. We will not comply with a decision that is contrary to the constitution," Volodin told reporters.

