MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The State Duma Council of the Russian parliament's lower house, will consider, as a matter of priority, the presidential bill on the creation of the post of deputy chairman of the Security Council on January 20, the State Duma's press service said Friday.

On Wednesday, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would create a new post of deputy chairman of the Security Council and that Medvedev would fit perfectly in this position. Putin submitted the bill for the creation of the new post to the State Duma on Thursday.

"The president's legistative initiative for the introduction of the post of deputy chairman of the Security Council will be considred on Monday, January 20 at the State Duma Council in priority order," State Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin said.