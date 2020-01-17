UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's State Duma Council To Consider Putin's Bill On Creation Of New SC Post On Jan 20

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russia's State Duma Council to Consider Putin's Bill on Creation of New SC Post on Jan 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The State Duma Council of the Russian parliament's lower house, will consider, as a matter of priority, the presidential bill on the creation of the post of deputy chairman of the Security Council on January 20, the State Duma's press service said Friday.

On Wednesday, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would create a new post of deputy chairman of the Security Council and that Medvedev would fit perfectly in this position. Putin submitted the bill for the creation of the new post to the State Duma on Thursday.

"The president's legistative initiative for the introduction of the post of deputy chairman of the Security Council will be considred on Monday, January 20 at the State Duma Council in priority order," State Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin January Post

Recent Stories

170,000 Youth to get training under PM 'Hunarmand ..

17 minutes ago

Ukrainian prime minister offers resignation

17 minutes ago

Vodafone India's shares plunge almost 40%, future ..

17 minutes ago

District officers visit public places, markets

17 minutes ago

Saudi-Iran conflict would be disastrous for Pakist ..

39 minutes ago

FESCO caught 78 pilferers

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.