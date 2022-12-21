MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Russian State Duma at a plenary session on Wednesday adopted a law prohibiting the forced collection of biometrics, as well as any discrimination against people who refuse to provide their biometric data.

The law establishes a legal framework for the processing of biometrics using the unified biometric system (UBS) or other information systems.

The law bans coercion to submit biometrics and genomic information, and limits the list of biometric data to be collected to facial images and voice recordings only. It also provides the possibility of a simplified deletion of data from the system, as well as control over its use via Gosuslugi (the state services portal).

The legilslation also prohibits the use of the biometric data of children without parental consent. In addition, the law bans the cross-border transmission of data, allowing the use and storage of biometrics only in Russia.

People can refuse in writing to submit biometrics at the offices of Russian multifunctional administrative centers, revoking their consent to data processing via Gosuslugi.

According to the law, if a person refuses to submit biometric data, they cannot be denied state services.

As part of the UBS oversight, the law suggests the creation of a coordinating council for the development of digital identification and authentication technologies based on biometrics, which will include representatives of the public, religious organizations and the expert community.

Earlier this week, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on the relevant Duma committees to immediately begin work on proposals for liability for the leakage of biometric data. He also noted that the next step would be introduction of administrative and criminal responsibility for the forced collection and leakage of biometric data.

Such a bill could be prepared quickly and considered as a priority at the beginning of next year, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee for State Building and Legislation, Daniil Bessarabov, told Sputnik.