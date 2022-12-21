MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia's State Duma at a plenary session on Wednesday adopted a law that provides punishment of up to life imprisonment for creating a subversive group in Russia, training and supporting subversion as well as for its financing and propaganda in its favor..

Under the law, three new articles will be introduced into Russia's criminal code, providing criminal liability for such crimes as supporting subversion, enticing to it, participating in providing funding for and recruiting to a subversive group, among other things.

Those convicted of these crimes could face penalties of up to 1 million rubles ($14,200) and long jail sentences up to life imprisonment.