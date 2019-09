The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, ratified at its plenary meeting on Thursday the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The State Duma, the lower house of Russia 's parliament , ratified at its plenary meeting on Thursday the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

The corresponding bill was submitted to the Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Convention was signed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on August 12, 2018.