(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian State Duma's committee on safety and anti-corruption, said on Saturday that the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, was "a terrorist act" and a "cynical crime" by the Kiev regime.

Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"The assassination attempt on Zakhar Prilepin is another cynical crime by the Kiev Nazi regime. This is undoubtedly a terrorist attack," Piskarev said in a statement published on the State Duma security department's Telegram channel.