Russia's State Duma Showed Unanimity In Initiative On Sanctions Against Georgia - Peskov

Russia's State Duma Showed Unanimity in Initiative on Sanctions Against Georgia - Peskov

Russia's State Duma was unanimous in putting forward its initiative on sanctions against Georgia, but the decision is to be made by the cabinet and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

The Russian lower house, at a plenary meeting on Tuesday, adopted a statement in which it recommended the Russian government to consider the expediency of applying special economic measures against Georgia and submit appropriate proposals to the president.

"You see how tough the reaction of Russian parliamentarians is, the absolute, let's say, unanimity of this position, which they took against the backdrop of this unprecedented behavior of the Georgian tv anchor. But the decision, as you know, is made by the government and, ultimately, by the president. It was not made yet. We will inform you immediately," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's position regarding possible sanctions that the State Duma may ask to impose against Georgia.

