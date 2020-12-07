UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's State Exporter To Deliver Abroad $12.8Bln Worth Of Weapons By Year End - Rostec

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia's State Exporter to Deliver Abroad $12.8Bln Worth of Weapons by Year End - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec corporation) plans to deliver abroad $12.8 billion worth of weapons by the end of the year amid a slight decrease in demand for the weapons, which is related to the coronavirus pandemic, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

In the first 11 months of 2020, Rosoboronexport supplied abroad $10 billion worth of weapons, managing to maintain its order portfolio at the traditional level of $50 billion, Chemezov said.

Over the past few years, Rosoboronexport's yearly arms deliveries stood at slightly over $13 billion.

"This year, the volume will remain practically unchanged. We plan deliveries at $12.8 billion. There was a slight decrease in demand, as our partners were forced to withdraw a share of their defense budget for the fight against the coronavirus," Chemezov told reporters.

Apart from that, the execution of arms contracts was hampered by coronavoris-related air traffic suspensions, the Rostec CEO explained.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Traffic 2020 From Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 December 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

10 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

12 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

13 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.