IVANOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Federal census in Russia has been pushed back by six months to spring 2021 due to the pandemic, the head of the national statistics agency Rosstat told Sputnik on Monday.

"The census was planned for October 2020.

But the spread of the coronavirus infection has led to its postponement until April 2021," Pavel Malkov said.

The count in remote areas will begin in fall as planned, the official added.

Some 315,000 census workers will go door to door to collect data in-person. Residents can opt to fill in a form online, visit a government services center or a census station for the first time since record-keeping began. The latest census was held in October 2010.

