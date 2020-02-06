UrduPoint.com
Russia's St.Petersburg Governor Says Virus Outbreak Will Not Affect Cooperation With China

Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov on Wednesday expressed hope for the stabilization of the situation with the spread of the new coronavirus, saying that the deadly epidemic would not affect the existing level of cooperation between the second-largest Russian city and China.

"China is a long-time friend and reliable partner of St. Petersburg. We are actively developing our cooperation and have already achieved significant results in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. I am sure that no circumstances can affect the pace of our cooperation," Beglov said in a statement published on his office's website.

The governor also expressed condolences to families of people who died from the disease and wished those infected a speedy recovery.

Overall, more than 24,000 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in China, with cases also reported in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the middle East. The number of deaths from the virus is approaching 500, almost all of them in China.

According to the World Health Organization, the current coronavirus outbreak does not yet constitute a pandemic.

