MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) are not planning to create new missile formations and military bases in the nearest future, Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev said.

Russian defense enterprises are producing modern intercontinental ballistic missiles in the specified quantity, Karakaev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, adding that production volumes can be increased if necessary.

"The current production rates of strategic missile systems fully meet the needs of RVSN," Karakaev said, adding that "the existing technological capacities make it possible to increase their production, if necessary."