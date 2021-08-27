UrduPoint.com

Russia's Su-24 Plane Crashes Near Perm, Pilots Ejected - Military

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) A Russian Su-24 plane crashed near Perm on Friday, while both pilots managed to eject in time, Russia's Central Military District said.

"While flying to an aircraft repair company for scheduled repairs, a Su-24 plane crashed 95 kilometers [59 miles] west of the city of Perm.

According to a report from the site, the pilots ejected," the military district said in a statement.

A helicopter has been sent to evacuate pilots after the plane crashed in a wooded area.

"The ejected pilots, according to preliminary data, survived," a spokesperson of the emergency services told Sputnik.

