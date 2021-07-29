MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian Su-25 aircraft have been deployed from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan to participate in military drills near the border with Afghanistan, Russia's Central Military District said on Thursday.

"Su-25 aircraft has been airlifted from the airfield of the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan to the Gissar airfield in Tajikistan to participate in a trilateral exercise to be held from August 5 to 10 in the Khatlon region at the Harb-Maidon training ground," the district said.

Troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the upcoming trilateral drills.