Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Deployed To Tajikistan For Exercises Near Afghan Border - Military

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Deployed to Tajikistan for Exercises Near Afghan Border - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian Su-25 aircraft have been deployed from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan to participate in military drills near the border with Afghanistan, Russia's Central Military District said on Thursday.

"Su-25 aircraft has been airlifted from the airfield of the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan to the Gissar airfield in Tajikistan to participate in a trilateral exercise to be held from August 5 to 10 in the Khatlon region at the Harb-Maidon training ground," the district said.

Troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the upcoming trilateral drills.

