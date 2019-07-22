UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Su-25SM Fighter Jets Take Part In Kyrgyz Defense Ministry's Drills

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:10 PM

Russia's Su-25SM Fighter Jets Take Part in Kyrgyz Defense Ministry's Drills

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russia's Su-25SM fighter jets stationed at the Kant airbase in Kyrgyzstan have taken part in the Sary-Tash 2019 special tactical exercises organized by the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry, the press service of the Russian Central Military District said on Monday.

"Four Su-25SM fighter jets from the Kant united military airbase of the Central Military District have taken part in the Sary-Tash 2019 special tactical exercises that were carried out in accordance with the plan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Russian warplanes hit the targets imitating armored vehicles and illegal armed groups. In addition, the pilots performed maneuvers to overcome the air defense system of a simulated enemy.

The Russian airbase in Kant, located some 12 miles outside of Bishkek, was established in 2003. The Kant airbase is part of the Collective Rapid Deployment Force and is involved in ensuring the security of the airspace of the states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The base is armed with Su-25 jets and Mi-8 helicopters.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 2019 From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Expresses Concern over Recen ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives Somali State Minist ..

13 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Model Nazish Jahangir te ..

15 minutes ago

Waqar Younis lauds PM Imran’s public address in ..

35 minutes ago

Banners against Rana Sanaullah surface in Faisalab ..

45 minutes ago

Marriage: 51% of Pakistanis claim that parents sho ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.