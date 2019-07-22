YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russia's Su-25SM fighter jets stationed at the Kant airbase in Kyrgyzstan have taken part in the Sary-Tash 2019 special tactical exercises organized by the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry, the press service of the Russian Central Military District said on Monday.

"Four Su-25SM fighter jets from the Kant united military airbase of the Central Military District have taken part in the Sary-Tash 2019 special tactical exercises that were carried out in accordance with the plan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Russian warplanes hit the targets imitating armored vehicles and illegal armed groups. In addition, the pilots performed maneuvers to overcome the air defense system of a simulated enemy.

The Russian airbase in Kant, located some 12 miles outside of Bishkek, was established in 2003. The Kant airbase is part of the Collective Rapid Deployment Force and is involved in ensuring the security of the airspace of the states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The base is armed with Su-25 jets and Mi-8 helicopters.