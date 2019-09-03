Russia's Su-25UB strike aircraft has crashed in Stavropol region, and searches for two pilots are underway, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia's Su-25UB strike aircraft has crashed in Stavropol region, and searches for two pilots are underway, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On September 3, Su-25UB crashed in Stavropol region during a scheduled training flight.

Rescue experts are currently conducting searches for two pilots," the ministry said in a statement, specifying that the aircraft was not carrying weapons.

"The aircraft crashed in a deserted location, causing no damage on the ground," the ministry also said.