Russia's Su-27 Escorted US, German Aircraft Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:24 PM

Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to escort two aircraft of the US Navy and the German Navy over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to escort two aircraft of the US Navy and the German Navy over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

"On September 28, 2020, Russian airspace control devices detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

To identify air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces was scrambled.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as US Navy base patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon and German Navy patrol aircraft P-3C Orion and escorted them over the Baltic Sea," the NDCC added.

After foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield.

"The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," the statement says.

