Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:17 PM

Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian fighter Su-27 escorted the US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russian fighter Su-27 escorted the US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russian radars detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching the Russian state border, it said.

"To identify the air target and prevent it from breaching the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Black Sea," the center said.

"After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned safely to its home base," it added.

The flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

