Russia's Su-27 Escorts Germany's FGR.4 Typhoon Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept the FGR.4 Typhoon fighter of the German Air Force and to escorted over the Baltic Sea, preventing it from reaching the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Thursday.

On July 22, an air target approaching the Russian state border was detected over the Baltic Sea, it said.

"To identify the air target and prevent it from reaching the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense duty of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the FGR.4 Typhoon multirole fighter of the German Air Force and escorted it over the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

After the turn of the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield, the NDCC said.

"The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," it added.

