Russia's Su-27 Fighters Escort US Military Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russia's Su-27 fighters were scrambled on Monday to intercept two US military aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's management center said.

"On June 29, 2020, the Southern Military District's air defense forces on duty detected and escorted the US Navy's P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft and the US Air Force's RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane," the management center said in a statement.

Su-27 fighters were scrambled to intercept the targets, the Russian military specified.

The US planes were continuously followed by Russia's radar monitoring equipment at a considerable distance from the Russian state border, the statement read on. No violation of the border was recorded.

The flights of the Russian fighters were conducted in strict compliance with international regulations, the Defense Ministry stressed.

