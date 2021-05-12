UrduPoint.com
Russia's Su-27 Intercepts 3 French Air Force Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia's Su-27 Intercepts 3 French Air Force Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian fighter Su-27 intercepted three French Air Force planes over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

It noted that on Wednesday, Russian airspace control facilities had detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

To identify them and prevent them from breaking into the Russian airspace, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense duty of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled.

"The pilot of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as the French Air Force's two tactical aircraft Mirage-2000 and tanker aircraft C-135, escorted them over the Black Sea," the statement says.

