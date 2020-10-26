(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 intercepted a German Navy patrol aircraft and a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

Russian radar stations detected two targets approaching the border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, and a Su-27 on duty was scrambled to identify them.

"The crew of the Russian fighter consistently identified the air targets as the German Navy's patrol aircraft P-3C Orion and the US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft U-2S, after which they escorted them over the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian border, the fighter returned safely to the home airfield. Its entire flight took place in strict accordance with international rules.